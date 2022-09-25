Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Family News
Fair or unfair, Tom Brady’s family is in the spotlight this season.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been making headlines all offseason and at the start of the regular season. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite his wife, Gisele Bundchen, reportedly wishing he would retire and spend more time at home.
Now, reports have continued to surface about Brady’s whereabouts when he’s away from the field.
This week, The Daily Mail reported where Brady went during his absence from the Buccaneers during training camp.
Brady and his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, reportedly spent time together in The Hamptons, celebrating their son Jack’s birthday. Brady and Moynahan had Jack shortly before breaking up. Brady married Gisele in 2009 and the couple has two children together.
It’s unclear if Gisele was also in The Hamptons.
Brady has to be growing tired of this.
“Tom Brady rightfully exhausted,” one fan wrote.
“No Wonder Brady looks ragged. He visits his son on his 15th birthday and his ex (who he’s co-parenting with, along with his wife) was present. He’s Supposed to tell her not to be there? But yeah, he “left “Gisele to “jet off” to see his son (“and his ex!”) on a kid’s birthday,” another fan wrote.
“Breaking: Dad spends time with son on son’s birthday,” another fan added.
Brady and the Bucs are set to play their first home game of the season on Sunday.
Will Gisele be in attendance?
.