Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Family News

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Fair or unfair, Tom Brady’s family is in the spotlight this season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been making headlines all offseason and at the start of the regular season. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite his wife, Gisele Bundchen, reportedly wishing he would retire and spend more time at home.

Now, reports have continued to surface about Brady’s whereabouts when he’s away from the field.

This week, The Daily Mail reported where Brady went during his absence from the Buccaneers during training camp.

Brady and his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, reportedly spent time together in The Hamptons, celebrating their son Jack’s birthday. Brady and Moynahan had Jack shortly before breaking up. Brady married Gisele in 2009 and the couple has two children together.

It’s unclear if Gisele was also in The Hamptons.

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 11: Bridget Moynahan participates in the Annual Charity Day Hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at GFI Securities on September 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

Brady has to be growing tired of this.

“Tom Brady rightfully exhausted,” one fan wrote.

“No Wonder Brady looks ragged. He visits his son on his 15th birthday and his ex (who he’s co-parenting with, along with his wife) was present. He’s Supposed to tell her not to be there? But yeah, he “left “Gisele to “jet off” to see his son (“and his ex!”) on a kid’s birthday,” another fan wrote.

“Breaking: Dad spends time with son on son’s birthday,” another fan added.

Brady and the Bucs are set to play their first home game of the season on Sunday.

Will Gisele be in attendance?