Look: NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Family News

Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele, celebrate after the Super Bowl

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots kisses his wife Gisele Bündchen after the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tom Brady’s reported family drama has been making the rounds on social media this week.

According to a report from Page Six, Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, is not thrilled with his decision to continue playing football.

