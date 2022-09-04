Look: NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Family News

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots kisses his wife Gisele Bündchen after the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tom Brady’s reported family drama has been making the rounds on social media this week.

According to a report from Page Six, Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, is not thrilled with his decision to continue playing football.

Brady, 45, Retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. They took a leave of absence from the Bucs during training camp last month. Brady told Reporters that he was dealing with a lot of personal “s—.”

Now, Page Six is ​​reporting that Brady and Bundchen are fighting over his return.

The report states that Brady is “sad” but currently working on just being a good dad.

“Tom Brady is ‘sad’ but focusing on being ‘super dad’ amid spat with Gisele,” Page Six reports.

NFL fans are hoping for the best for Brady’s family.

“Seems Odd they’d fight over his changing his mind on retiring months after he did that,” one fan wrote.

“Give them some privacy to sort their problems out,” one fan added.

“I hope Tom plays great this year and signs a two-year deal with the Dolphins then retires. It’s my understanding that their dream home in Miami was completed a few months ago. I bet that’s his plan unless Tua and the Dolphins play lights out this season,” another fan speculated.

Hopefully the 2022 NFL season will be a good one for the Brady family.