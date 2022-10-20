Look: NFL World Reacts To The Sauce Gardner Photo

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 16: Sauce Gardner #1 of the New York Jets celebrates after the Jets beat the Green Bay Packers 27-10 at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Through six weeks of the 2022 NFL season, New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner has played a big role in the team’s unexpected 4-2 start. But these last two weeks have really seen him come into his own and one viral picture shows how much he’s enjoying it.

While streaming on Twitch last night, Gardner had some unique props set up in the background of his room. On a stand he had the Pepsi Rookie of the Week belt he won for his performance against the Dolphins in Week 5.

Right on top of the belt was the Green Bay cheesehead that he wore and paraded around Lambeau Field after their huge upset of the Packers in Week 6.

The image is going viral with thousands of likes and retweets. Jets fans were certainly pumped and loved to see Gardner proudly displaying his trophies:

To say that Sauce Gardner is having a standout rookie season for the Jets would be a bit of an understatement. He ranks as the top rookie cornerback in coverage and is third in the NFL in passes defended right now.

Gardner’s dominance is a big reason that the Jets rank ninth in yards allowed on defense. Giving up just 10 points against the Green Bay Packers – in Lambeau Field no less – Ranks as one of the best performances for a Jets defense in recent memory.

Gardner is the clear frontrunner for Defensive Rookie of the Year right now. Pro Bowl and even All-Pro honors aren’t out of the question either.

Can Gardner keep up this momentum, or will he be humbled in the weeks to come?