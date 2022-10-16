Look: NFL World Reacts To The Ray Lewis Son News

CHARLOTTE, NC – NOVEMBER 02: ESPN Personality Ray Lewis watches warmups before the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Indianapolis Colts at Bank of America Stadium on November 2, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

It’s a pretty special weekend for the Ray Lewis family.

On Saturday, Lewis’ son scored his first college football touchdown. The moment went viral on social media.

Kentucky’s Rahsaan Lewis, the son of the legendary NFL linebacker, went viral on Twitter.

“First Collegiate touchdown for Kentucky’s Rahsaan Lewis, son of Ray Lewis 🏈,” 247Sports tweeted.

That’s a pretty special moment.

“Huge Shoutout to Rahsaan Lewis and Dekel Crowdus last night. With Tayvion Robinson out, they stepped up and made some huge plays last night and I don’t think we win that game without them. Definition of next man up!” one fan wrote.

“Will Levis to Rahsaan Lewis, TOUCHDOWN! Absolute dart to put Kentucky up 13-10. Here. We. Go,” one fan added.

“What a glow up for Rahsaan Lewis,” another fan wrote.

“The touchdown pass marked the first Collegiate touchdown for Rahsaan Lewis. Big moment for the senior receiver,” another fan added on Twitter.

Congratulations are in order for the Lewis family!