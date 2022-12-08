Look: NFL World Reacts To The Joe Buck Video

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 25: Announcer Joe Buck walks across Lambeau Field prior to a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cleveland Browns on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

What was up with Joe Buck on Monday night?

The longtime NFL announcer sounded extremely – like, extremely, extremely – excited to be calling the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints game.

NFL games are fun, but the lowly Bucs against the lowly Saints on Monday night?

This felt extreme.

“Joe Buck gotta be drunk,” one fan joked.

NFL fans were mostly pleasantly surprised, though.

“this is about to be the greatest joe buck game of all time,” one fan wrote.

“Bro commenting like his life is on the line,” another fan wrote.

“He actually been really good since coming over to MNF. Less monotone, much more personality. It’s like FOX was holding him back,” another fan wrote.

“I don’t think he’s drunk, I think he’s desperately trying to drum up some excitement for an obvious dud of a game,” another fan added.

The game was Mostly dud-ish for the first three and a half quarters, but Tom Brady and the Bucs made an epic comeback late in the fourth quarter.

Tampa Bay emerged with the win.