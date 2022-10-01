Look: NFL World Reacts To The Fake Brett Favre News

MADISON, WISCONSIN – JUNE 11: Former NFL player Brett Favre walks off the 10th tee box during the Celebrity Foursome at the second round of the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Club on June 11, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Brett Favre has seen his name in a lot of bad headlines over the past couple of weeks, and he’s deserved it.

However, one troubling story that went viral on social media is not accurate.

A fake, intentionally incorrect story about Favre went viral thanks to Barstool Sports’ PFT Commenter.

