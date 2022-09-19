Look: NFL World Reacts To Terrifying Erin Andrews News

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Longtime Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews shared some terrifying news earlier this week.

Andrews Revealed that her car driver fell asleep at the wheel on the way from an interview with Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“I’m typing, headphones are working, we’re good. I hear snoring,” Andrews detailed on her podcast with Charissa Thompson. “I know it’s not Greg Olsen, Kevin Burkhardt or Aaron Rodgers snoring. It’s my driver who fell asleep at the wheel. On a highway from Chicago!”

Thompson interrupted: “Timeout. What do you mean he fell asleep at the wheel?”

“Snoring. Sleeping,” Andrews reiterated. “And the car is moving, 65 miles an hour.

“I am so grateful I put my phone on mute because we’re on a Zoom. I put my phone on mute and I go “Are you effing sleeping?!” Wakes up, Clark Griswold, it was awful. So now I have the quarterback of the team I’m trying to work on, I’m trying to take notes. I have full-blown anxiety. This is not the way I want to go down. This is not the way I want to die.”

It doesn’t get much scarier than that.

“Glad you’re ok. I’d get this guy deactivated from whatever ride share app he’s on. That’s unacceptable,” one fan wrote.

“That could have turned out a whole lot worse,” another fan added.

“Curious as to who they used to book your car service through,” one fan added.

Thankfully, everyone appeared to emerge from the situation in OK shape.

Stay safe out there, everyone.