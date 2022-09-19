Look: NFL World Reacts To Terrifying Erin Andrews News

FOX Sideline Reporter Erin Andrews.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Longtime Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews shared some terrifying news earlier this week.

Andrews Revealed that her car driver fell asleep at the wheel on the way from an interview with Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button