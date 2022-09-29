Look: NFL World Reacts To Stunning Mac Jones News

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 19: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

It was initially reported that New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered an ankle injury that could force him to miss multiple weeks. And yet, it appears the door is still open for him to start this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

According to Mike Giardi of NFL Network, Jones was at New England’s facility this Thursday. He was participating in game planning for this weekend’s game.

Giardi added that Jones told multiple teammates they shouldn’t count him out for this Sunday’s game in Green Bay.

Of course, we’ll know more about Jones’ status for Week 4 after the Patriots practice this afternoon.

Patriots fans are understandably shocked by this report.

One fan tweeted, “Good lord, what?”

Another fan said, “How did we go from ‘pretty severe’ ankle sprain to ‘he might play Sunday’ this quickly?”

NFL Reporter Mike Silver had a clever response to Giardi’s report, tweeting “That’s the good news. The bad news is that Joe Judge and Matt Patricia are the ones dialing it up.”

Jones has made it known that he’s taking a day-by-day approach in his recovery process.

“I’m just going to take it day by day, get my treatment and do what I do. Just see how I feel,” Jones said, via ESPN. “If you have any more of those type of questions, talk to Coach [Bill] Belichick. I think he likes those questions.”

In the event Jones isn’t ready to suit up in Week 4, the Patriots will start Brian Hoyer at quarterback.