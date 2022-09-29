Look: NFL World Reacts To Stunning Mac Jones News

Mac Jones is on the field for the Patriots.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 19: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

It was initially reported that New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered an ankle injury that could force him to miss multiple weeks. And yet, it appears the door is still open for him to start this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button