Look: NFL World Reacts To Regarding Keenan Allen News

Keenan Allen is on the field for the Chargers.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 17: Wide receiver Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs with the football after a reception against the Las Vegas Raiders during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on December 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chargers defeated the Raiders in overtime 30-27. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers hope to welcome back Keenan Allen this week after the star wide receiver missed their last two games.

He might have suffered a setback on his road to recovery.

According to Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times, Allen left Thursday’s practice early with a trainer. It’s unclear if he re-aggravated the injured hamstring or exited for another reason.

