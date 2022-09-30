Look: NFL World Reacts To Regarding Keenan Allen News
The Los Angeles Chargers hope to welcome back Keenan Allen this week after the star wide receiver missed their last two games.
He might have suffered a setback on his road to recovery.
According to Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times, Allen left Thursday’s practice early with a trainer. It’s unclear if he re-aggravated the injured hamstring or exited for another reason.
Given the team’s brutal string of early injuries, fans are already panicking over this development.
After recording triple-digit receptions in three straight seasons, Allen began 2022 by catching all four targets for 66 yards in a Week 1 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. That’s despite playing just one-third of the offense’s snaps due to the hamstring injury prematurely ending his day.
The Chargers lost left tackle Rashawn Slater for the season with a biceps tear and placed star pass-rusher Joey Bosa on the injured reserve with a groin injury. Cornerback JC Jackson has missed two of three games following offseason ankle surgery, and Justin Herbert is playing through a rib cartilage injury.
Allen’s return to practice momentarily provided some good news, but the Chargers will now hold their breath and hope he’s not sidelined longer.
.