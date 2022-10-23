Look: NFL World Reacts To Packers Change News

Matt LaFleur talks with Aaron Rodgers on the sidelines.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 talks with Green Bay Packers head Coach Matt LaFleur during the game against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated Washington 24-10. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers said last week that he wanted the offense to be “simpler” following the loss to the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

While head Coach Matt LaFleur seemed to disagree with his quarterback, the Packers are reportedly open to changes.

