Look: NFL World Reacts To OJ Simpson’s Announcement

LAS VEGAS – SEPTEMBER 26: OJ Simpson appears in District Court during his trial at the Clark County Regional Justice Center September 26, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Simpson and co-defendant Clarence “CJ” Stewart are standing trial on 12 charges, including felony kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy related to a 2007 confrontation with sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel. (Photo by Steve Marcus-Pool/Getty Images)

OJ Simpson played for two different NFL teams during his professional career – and both of them are seen as Super Bowl contenders – but he’s riding with one this postseason.

The former Bills and 49ers star is going with Buffalo in the playoffs. Simpson, who was Accused but ultimately acquitted in the Murder of his ex-wife, Nicole, and her friend, Ron Goldman, is trending on social media.

“Hopefully this is the year!” they said of the Bills.

Simpson’s message for the Bills has gone viral on social media this evening.

“No one circles the wagon like the Buffalo Bills,” one fan added.

“Hope! It’s all we can have this time of the season! Well said Juice,” one fan wrote.

“Juice looking a little more his age here. Always love having him share his thoughts,” one fan added.

The Bills held on against the Dolphins, winning their Wild Card Game on Sunday afternoon.