Look: NFL World Reacts To OJ Simpson’s Announcement

OJ Simpson at his trial in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS – SEPTEMBER 26: OJ Simpson appears in District Court during his trial at the Clark County Regional Justice Center September 26, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Simpson and co-defendant Clarence “CJ” Stewart are standing trial on 12 charges, including felony kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy related to a 2007 confrontation with sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel. (Photo by Steve Marcus-Pool/Getty Images)

OJ Simpson played for two different NFL teams during his professional career – and both of them are seen as Super Bowl contenders – but he’s riding with one this postseason.

The former Bills and 49ers star is going with Buffalo in the playoffs. Simpson, who was Accused but ultimately acquitted in the Murder of his ex-wife, Nicole, and her friend, Ron Goldman, is trending on social media.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button