Look: NFL World Reacts To Kurt Warner Son News

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 28: Former NFL athlete and television broadcaster Kurt Warner during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Football runs in the family, but what Kurt Warner’s son is doing is highly impressive.

EJ Warner, the son of the Hall of Fame quarterback, has been starting as a true freshman for Temple.

The 6-foot, 190-pound true freshman has led Temple to two wins and two losses.

His dad is very impressed.

“Sitting here in awe of how my son @elijah13warner sees field as freshman (considering I didn’t even know what Cover-4 was when I went to college), I love hearing him tell me WHY he made each decision… I watch every NFL game each week & some of those guys don’t see it as well!” they wrote.

That’s pretty awesome.

“I hope to have him on my Fantasy team someday. I won my first Championship when you had a bad game for my opponent,” one fan wrote.

“Love watching him grow. As an 18 year old he has so much composure. He is in a difficult position taking the helm of a re-building program, but [email protected] so happy to have him be part of our Temple family,” another fan added.

“Considering his dad and the amount of time you spend with him. Who’s surprised. Haha,” one fan added.

Congratulations to the Warner family.