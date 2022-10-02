Look: NFL World Reacts To Kurt Warner Son News

Kurt Warner looks on and smiles.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 28: Former NFL athlete and television broadcaster Kurt Warner during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Football runs in the family, but what Kurt Warner’s son is doing is highly impressive.

EJ Warner, the son of the Hall of Fame quarterback, has been starting as a true freshman for Temple.

The 6-foot, 190-pound true freshman has led Temple to two wins and two losses.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button