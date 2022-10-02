Look: NFL World Reacts To Horrible Field Goal Attempt

A general view of the goal post during a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans.

PITTSBURGH – SEPTEMBER 07: A general view of the goal post during a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans on September 7, 2008 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Houston Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn lined up for a 46-yard field-goal attempt early in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

They missed just a bit outside.

The football seemed to take a life of its own, wobbling and curving left before landing in the crowd. Houston stayed scoreless following the unsuccessful try.

