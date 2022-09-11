Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele’s Ex-Boyfriend News

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Attends the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

One of Gisele Bundchen’s ex-boyfriends has taken a clear side in the feud with Tom Brady.

According to reports, Gisele and Tom have been sparring over the quarterback’s decision to continue playing football at the age of 45. Brady, who’s won seven Super Bowls, finally retired after the 2021 season. However, that retirement only lasted for about a month.

Now, with the 2022 NFL regular season set to begin, Brady and Bundchen are reportedly fighting over the quarterback’s decision to keep playing.

One of Gisele’s model ex-boyfriends has reportedly taken a big shot at Brady.

From the report:

Scott Barnhill, who dated Gisele Bundchen long before she met Tom Brady, will never forget meeting the quarterback at Harry Cipriani.

“I was walking in and he was walking out,” the top male model told me.

“We bumped shoulders and he said, ‘I make more money in one day than you make in a whole year.'” It was the only time the two met.

To be honest, that doesn’t really sound like something Brady would say, but who knows at this point.

Brady and Gisele, meanwhile, are reportedly working through some things.

NFL fans are hoping for the best for the quarterback and his supermodel wife.

Still, it’s been an odd couple of weeks for Brady and those close to him.

Football is here now, though.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers is set for 8:20 pm ET on Sunday night.

The Sunday Night Football game will air on NBC.