Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele ‘Turning Point’ News

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Sunday afternoon could be a “turning point” in the relationship between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

According to reports, Gisele has not yet attended one of Brady’s games this season. The Buccaneers’ first two games of the season came on the road, so that isn’t too surprising.

However, Sunday afternoon’s game is at home, with Brady and the Bucs making their 2022 Tampa Bay debut. Brady, 45, is hoping to see his wife in the stands.

“The NFL star hopes the model will attend the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the season against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday,” the New York Post reports.

A source added: “Gisele mostly only attends home games. Tom and his team are hopeful she will be back in the family box with their kids for the Packers game this Sunday.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend the UCLA IoES honors Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bundchen at the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability) Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Will we finally see Gisele in the stands on Sunday afternoon? Fans are anticipating it.

Not everyone is sympathetic, though.

“Me and Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bündchen are not the same. She’s mad that her husband wants to work to make 37 million a year and I’m still looking for a man that has a job, a drivers license, and car insurance! ” one fan joked.

“Gisele Bündchen gave up a $400mil+ career to raise Tom Brady’s kids only for him to turn around and lie in her face. He’s currently worth $270mil. Hate to see it smh,” another fan added.

Perhaps the relationship will take a “turning point” on Sunday afternoon, though.

Kickoff between the Bucs and the Packers is set for 4:25 pm ET