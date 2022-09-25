Look: NFL World Reacts To ‘Controversial’ Tom Brady News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tom Brady’s fitness and nutrition plan, TB12, continues to make headlines.

According to the Washington Post, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s “controversial” fitness plan is now being taught in some schools.

“In a first-in-the-nation effort, 5,000 students on Florida’s west coast are studying Tom Brady’s controversial fitness program,” the Washington Post reports.

News of Brady’s “controversial” fitness plan being taught has made national headlines.

The Washington Post had more on the plan.

“Now, in a first-in-the-nation effort, 5,000 students on Florida’s west coast are learning the principles that Brady extols as essential to muscle recovery, injury prevention and improved performance. They have picked up words like “pliability,” used vibrating foam rollers and spheres to loosen up and assess each other as they lower their bodies into squats and planks,” the Post reports this week.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

“Professional Athletes get there by literally being built different than the rest of us. We really should be following fitness programs developed for and by average people. I do not want or need and likely could not stand up to whatever the hell an NFL player is doing,” one fan wrote.

“Of course this is happening in Pinellas County, where I attended high school,” another fan added.

“It’s called advertising. The kids should get paid for their roles: “The project is a 10-school pilot, supported by more than $30,000 in donated gear from the TB12 Foundation, which views the arrangement as a long-term partnership,'” one fan suggested.

