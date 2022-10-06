Look: NFL World Reacts To Concerning Joe Burrow News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals holds his knee following a play during the second half of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

During his Weekly appearance on “The Colin Cowherd Podcast,” Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow discussed head injuries in the NFL.

Burrow made some eye-opening comments about concussions. At one point, he revealed that he even forgot portions of a game due to injury.

“I’ve had some where I don’t remember the second half or I don’t remember the entire game or I know I got a little dizzy at one point,” Burrow said, via ESPN. “But nothing long-lasting.”

Fans aren’t happy about Burrow’s comments in large part because they’re concerned for his long-term health.

“This is not good,” one person said. “We shouldn’t praise this.”

“Let’s not normalize this,” a second person tweeted.

“This is a weak Headline that implies this happened during an NFL game,” another person wrote. “Burrow never said this, but did specifically mention High School and College.”

Burrow also said that head injuries are impossible to avoid in the NFL.

“You’re going to have head injuries,” Burrow said. “You’re going to tear your ACL. You’re going to break your arm. That’s the game that we play. That’s the life that we live. And we get paid handsomely for it. I think going into every game, we know what we’re getting ourselves into.”

Technically, Burrow isn’t wrong. However, it’s a scary reality to accept.