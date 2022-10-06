Look: NFL World Reacts To Concerning Joe Burrow News

Joe Burrow is on the turf.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals holds his knee following a play during the second half of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

During his Weekly appearance on “The Colin Cowherd Podcast,” Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow discussed head injuries in the NFL.

Burrow made some eye-opening comments about concussions. At one point, he revealed that he even forgot portions of a game due to injury.

