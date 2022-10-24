Look: NFL World Reacts To Commanders Security News

A general shot of a Washington Commanders helmet on the football field.

LANDOVER, MD – AUGUST 13: A Washington Commanders helmet is seen on the field before the preseason game between the Washington Commanders and the Carolina Panthers at FedExField on August 13, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Washington Commanders fans are ready for a change.

Owner Daniel Snyder faces an NFL and Congressional investigation for alleged workplace misconduct and sexual harassment. ESPN recently reported that he’s built up “dirt” on fellow owners, executives, and employees as leverage

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button