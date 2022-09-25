Look: NFL World Reacts To Bizarre Donald Trump News

President Donald Trump and Melania get ready to attend LSU vs. Clemson.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump make their way to board Marine One before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on January 13, 2020. – Trump is heading to New Orleans to attend the College football playoff national championship. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

A Bizarre Donald Trump, NFL clip is going viral on social media ahead of Week 3 on Sunday.

Earlier this week, the former president of the United States went on a bizarre tangent about the wild Jets vs. Browns game in Week 2 of the 2022 season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button