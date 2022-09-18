Look: NFL World Praying For Shannon Sharpe On Sunday

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 29: Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe speaks onstage during day one with SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Shannon Sharpe is very outspoken on television, but the former NFL star turned media personality chose to stay quiet about a personal health battle for years.

Until now.

Sharpe revealed on Sunday that he previously battled prostate cancer.

“In 2016, Shannon Sharpe privately battled prostate cancer. Today on FOX NFL Sunday, he shared his story,” Fox Sports NFL tweeted.

Thankfully, Sharpe is doing well now.

The NFL world is praying for the legendary tight end turned sports media personality.

“Wow Glad Unc is ok!” one fan wrote.

“Much love and respect Unc,” another fan added.

“Powerful segment on FOX NFL Sunday earlier today,” one fan added today.

“Spent the 1st couple years post cancer not talking about it as well, it’s not an easy thing to discuss and it’s not what I wanted to be known for But spreading our stories matters, and could lead to our friends and family taking precautions thay will save their lives WP Shannon,” another fan added.

Our thoughts are with Shannon and everyone else affected.