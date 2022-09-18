Look: NFL World Praying For Shannon Sharpe On Sunday

Former NFL star Shannon Sharpe

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 29: Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe speaks onstage during day one with SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Shannon Sharpe is very outspoken on television, but the former NFL star turned media personality chose to stay quiet about a personal health battle for years.

Until now.

Sharpe revealed on Sunday that he previously battled prostate cancer.

.

