Look: NFL World Is Worried About Cris Collinsworth Tonight

NBC announcer Cris Collinsworth on Sunday night.

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 08: MNF staff Cris Collinsworth during the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on December 08, 2019, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cris Collinsworth appears to be calling NBC’s Sunday Night Football opener at less than peak strength.

The longtime game Analyst is in his usual spot in the Booth alongside Mike Tirico for tonight’s game between the Bucs and Cowboys at Jerry World. However, Collinsworth does not sound like his usual self.

