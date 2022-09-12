Look: NFL World Is Worried About Cris Collinsworth Tonight

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 08: MNF staff Cris Collinsworth during the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on December 08, 2019, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cris Collinsworth appears to be calling NBC’s Sunday Night Football opener at less than peak strength.

The longtime game Analyst is in his usual spot in the Booth alongside Mike Tirico for tonight’s game between the Bucs and Cowboys at Jerry World. However, Collinsworth does not sound like his usual self.

It appears clear that he’s suffering from some kind of illness, or at the very least, his voice is badly fatigued.

Tirico even addressed the issue, saying his partner is “playing hurt.

Collinsworth called the NFL season opener in California on Thursday and it’s totally understandable that he wants to work tonight.

However, he doesn’t sound well at all, and viewers have certainly taken notice.

Hopefully Collinsworth can make it through the broadcast and then get a good night’s sleep. They don’t have to call another game until next Sunday, so perhaps some days off will help.

The Bucs and Cowboys are tied at 3 in the first quarter on NBC. Tampa Bay is trying to join the New Orleans Saints as NFC South teams to start 1-0, while Dallas is looking to make it a clean sweep for the NFC East on Sunday after the Eagles, Giants and Commanders all won.