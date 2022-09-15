Look: NFL Star’s Wife Teasing OJ Simpson News

Kelly Stafford with her husband.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with his wife Kelly Stafford during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The wife of Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford appears to have some OJ Simpson tea to spill.

On a recent Instagram Story, Kelly Stafford hinted at some OJ Simpson news.

Simpson was in attendance for last Thursday night’s Bills vs. Rams game in Los Angeles.

