Look: ‘NFL Rigged’ Is Trending On Twitter Following AFC Championship – AthlonSports.com

Look: 'NFL Rigged' Is Trending On Twitter Following AFC Championship

Is the NFL rigged? Fans on Twitter certainly seem to think so.

The Chiefs just beat the Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game. Officiating was questionable, at best.

However, fans are convinced there’s more to the story.

The NFL world Mostly believes the League wanted Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to play in the Super Bowl over Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

“Sports fans + Twitter,” Jimmy Traina wrote.

The NFL isn’t rigged.

However, fans have some concrete evidence that officials missed plenty of Pivotal calls on Sunday night.

“Huge block in the back missed by NFL rigged refs. Bottom of the screen at the 45. Insane,” Chris wrote.

