Look: NFL Reporter Apologizes For Her Antonio Brown Comment

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 02: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NFL Insider Josina Anderson is under a lot of heat this Saturday morning due to a tweet about Antonio Brown.

Anderson responded to a tweet that said, “Martavis Bryant is out there somewhere the best athlete in a 100 mile radius for no reason.” Her response isn’t sitting well with NFL fans.

“No lies told,” Anderson wrote. “Who needs a WR? AB still out there too…and clearly OBJ — goes without saying — after his rehab is done. What! Wait until attrition really starts setting in around the league.”

The reason fans are furious with this tweet is because Anderson is technically promoting Brown. Right before she made these comments, a video of Brown harassing a woman and exposing himself at a hotel surfaced on the internet.

Once Anderson found out that information, she owned up to her mistake.

“My fault,” she tweeted. “Didn’t see the video.”

The video of Brown that’s trending this Saturday is from May 14. He was at the Armani Hotel Dubai.

Brown was asked to leave the hotel shortly after this incident occurred.

The NFL world believes Brown needs serious help from this point forward.