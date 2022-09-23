Look: NFL Fans Are Loving Bengals’ Helmets For Friday’s Practice

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is on the field.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JANUARY 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Tennessee Titans during the AFC Divisional Playoff at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals rocked their brand new white helmets during practice on Friday.

When the reigning Super Bowl runners-up first announced these alternate helmets earlier this offseason, fans immediately loved them. It appears that sentiment hasn’t changed.

