Look: Nelly Korda Dons Beautiful Unreleased Air Jordan Golf Shoes at the LPGA Tour Championship

Fans are always on the lookout for something about their stars they can tweet about. Nelly Korda makes it quite easy for them, not only because of her ridiculous skill but also because of her exquisite shoe collection. Recently, a fan spotted the world No. 1 at the final event of the LPGA Tour wearing an unreleased Nike Air Jordan golf shoe. No doubt driving all the sneakerheads insane.

Nelly Korda Wears unreleased shoes at this week’s Championship

Korda is clearly a show lover. The number of different shoes the 24-year-old wears on the course is every sneaker lover’s dream. She has been spotted multiple times wearing an unreleased golf shoe while on the course.

Recently, a fan spotted her beautiful shoes on the course and tweeted, “She is wearing an unreleased model of Air Jordan 1 golf shoes at this week’s CME Group Tour Championship.”

Nelly once showed her love for her shoes when she had to play a shot out of a water hazard. The world no. 1 removed her shoes and set them aside before diving into the water and playing the shot. The American ended the hole at a par. She certainly has brilliant skills to go with her shoes.

Fans seem to speculate the young golfer has some sort of collaboration with Nike because of the number of Nike golf shoes she owns and the fact that she’s often seen wearing some Nikes on the course before their release. It’s safe to say that Nelly’s fanbase now probably includes many sneakerheads as well.

Korda’s performance at the CME

The CME Group Tour Championship began on the 17th of this month. The tournament’s second round ended yesterday, with Nelly finishing at T-3. She currently trails behind Lydia Ko, who saw her round end with a total score of 13 under par, and Hyo Joo Kim, who is ahead of Korda by just a stroke.

Sep 3, 2021; Toledo, Ohio, USA; Nelly Korda of Team USA tees off on the second hole during the final practice round of the 2021 Solheim Cup at Inverness Club. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Nelly recently won her first LPGA Tour event this year, the Pelican Women’s Championship. She began the CME Championship looking to take home the $200,000 cash prize. She needs to gain an advantage in the third round today if she hopes to battle it out with Ko for the win. But with Ko ahead of her by six strokes, it won’t be an easy feat.

Will the world No. 1 climb further on the scoreboard today and face off with Ko? Tune in to find out.