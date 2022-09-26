Look: NBA Star Apologizes For His Anti-Gay Comments

Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards dribbles the ball up the court.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 14: Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on October 14, 2021 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. The Nets won 107-101. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Speaking to reporters during Monday’s media day, Anthony Edwards apologized for using anti-gay language in an Instagram video posted earlier this month.

Wrong ESPNthe Minnesota Timberwolves expressed regret for calling a group of shirtless men “queer” in a derogatory manner during a since-deleted video.

