Look: NBA Star Apologizes For His Anti-Gay Comments

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 14: Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on October 14, 2021 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. The Nets won 107-101. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Speaking to reporters during Monday’s media day, Anthony Edwards apologized for using anti-gay language in an Instagram video posted earlier this month.

Wrong ESPNthe Minnesota Timberwolves expressed regret for calling a group of shirtless men “queer” in a derogatory manner during a since-deleted video.

“I respect everybody,” Edwards said. “I know what I posted was immature, and I’m sorry for that, if I hurt anyone.” I’m working with the team, and I’m sorry to all the Minnesota fans. I’m working to be better.”

Per Jeff Wald of FOX, Edwards continued his Apology to acknowledge the significance of his words.

“I’m willing to do whatever it takes to make it right, show everybody that I come with respect. That’s not who I am; I’m willing to take it as far as I need to,” Edwards said. “It just makes me think before I do anything now. I learned that you have to think before you speak and things can be taken away in a blink. Words hurt people and I just gotta be better.”

Edwards also called his comments “hurtful” and “unacceptable” in a Twitter post is Sept. 11. The following day, Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly released a statement saying the organization was “disappointed” in the 21-year-old.

The NBA has since fined Edwards $40,000.