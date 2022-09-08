Look: Most Accurate NFL Quarterbacks List Getting Crushed

A closeup of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 20: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Some stats can surprise fans who have a different perception of the players they follow.

On Wednesday, FOX Sports NFL’s Twitter account shared a list titled “Warren Sharp’s Most Accurate QBs.” Without offering any additional context, anyone Encountering the tweet would assume these were Sharp’s subjective rankings.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button