Look: Moment Between Jimmy Garoppolo, NBA Dancers Goes Viral – AthlonSports.com

Jimmy Garoppolo sits with several 49ers teammates at an NBA game © Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

It doesn’t take a Rocket Scientist to figure out that Jimmy Garoppolo is a handsome man.

Team Dancers for the Golden State Warriors appear to agree.

Garoppolo, flanked by teammates George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey, received a ton of attention last night at the Warriors vs. Spurs game in a clip that’s now gone viral on social media.

Take a look at the viral video here.

“They were loving Jimmy G,” the Warriors on NBCS tweeted Monday evening.

The video shows several Warriors’ Dancers chatting and bumping fists with the 49ers’ quarterback while seemingly disregarding Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle.

Kittle, though, didn’t appear slighted that Garoppolo received all of the admiration. The tight end was seen cheering, presumably for Garoppolo, and laughed with his quarterback following the exchange.

With Garoppolo and crew in attendance, the Warriors defeated the Spurs 132-95.

The 49ers, coming off of a Week 10 win over the Chargers, sit just one game behind the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West Divisional race. With a win this Sunday, San Francisco will overtake Seattle for the division lead based on a head-to-head tiebreaker owned by the 49ers.

Looking to win their third game in a row, San Francisco will prepare for a Monday Night Football Matchup in Week 11 with the Arizona Cardinals.