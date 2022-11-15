Look: Moment Between Jimmy Garoppolo, NBA Dancers Goes Viral – AthlonSports.com

Jimmy Garoppolo sits with several 49ers teammates at an NBA game

Jimmy Garoppolo sits with several 49ers teammates at an NBA game

It doesn’t take a Rocket Scientist to figure out that Jimmy Garoppolo is a handsome man.

Team Dancers for the Golden State Warriors appear to agree.

Garoppolo, flanked by teammates George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey, received a ton of attention last night at the Warriors vs. Spurs game in a clip that’s now gone viral on social media.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button