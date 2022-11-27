Look: Mike Evans Reveals His Top 5 NFL Wide Receivers
It’s always cool to hear who some of the game’s top players believe are the best at their position.
And during a recent appearance on “The Von Cast,” Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans revealed who he believes are the top-five wideouts in the NFL.
I hate doing top-five because its so hard… I’ll do top-five current right now. Not including myself, will go: Davante Adams, [Stefon] Diggs, [Justin Jefferson]Tyreek Hill and Ja’Marr Chase.
Fans reacted to Evans’ list on Twitter.
“Not having Cooper Kupp in there is disrespectful,” a user replied.
“Honestly have it in whatever order you want, but this list is pretty accurate,” another said. “[Justin Jefferson] is gonna be number 1 on everyone’s board after this year.”
“‘Not including myself.'”
“What else does Kupp have to do,” a Rams fan asked. “None of them have a triple crown so it shouldn’t be a debate.”
“Any top 5 WR list without Cooper Kupp feels wrong.”
Who’s cracking your top-five?
.