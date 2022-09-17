LOOK: Los Angeles Rams K Matt Gay Lampoons NFL Uniform Rules

So futile was the Los Angeles Rams Week 1 opener against the Buffalo Bills that even their special teams faced scrutiny: kicker Matt Gay converted both of his attempts (an extra point and a 57-yard field goal) but was charged $5,000 for a uniform violation , as his pants did not cover his knees.

As he prepared for the Rams’ follow-up against the Atlanta Falcons (1:05 ​​pm PT, Fox), Gay took aim at the uniform policies, showing up to Friday’s practice in comically large yellow game pants. Gay shared his literal fashion statement on Twitter, tagging both NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and popular podcast host and self-described punter Advocate Pat McAfee.

“Thanks guys now I feel safe and can do my job super well,” Gay sarcastically declares. His photos come with a bit of warning, as he’s “showing leg skin” in the third photo. The statement earned almost unanimous support from Rams fans as well as two-time Super Bowl Champion kicker Lawrence Tynes.

With their extensive leg work, kickers and punters are often exempt from knee or thigh pad requirements. Gay told the Los Angeles Times that he was not warned of any potential violations in a pregame uniform inspection. His sarcastic response, he told Gary Klein, was done in the name of “(taking) the initiative of fixing the problem” to avoid further fines.

A 2021 Pro Bowler, Gay is in the midst of his third season as the Rams’ kicker. He converted a league-best 94 percent of his kicks last season (32-of-34) and also went 8-of-10 during the run to the Super Bowl.

