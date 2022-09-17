LOOK: Los Angeles Rams K Matt Gay Lampoons NFL Uniform Rules

So futile was the Los Angeles Rams Week 1 opener against the Buffalo Bills that even their special teams faced scrutiny: kicker Matt Gay converted both of his attempts (an extra point and a 57-yard field goal) but was charged $5,000 for a uniform violation , as his pants did not cover his knees.

As he prepared for the Rams’ follow-up against the Atlanta Falcons (1:05 ​​pm PT, Fox), Gay took aim at the uniform policies, showing up to Friday’s practice in comically large yellow game pants. Gay shared his literal fashion statement on Twitter, tagging both NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and popular podcast host and self-described punter Advocate Pat McAfee.

