Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reveals Big Goal For His NFL Future

TEMPE, AZ – NOVEMBER 23: ABC football Analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kirk Herbstreit will kick off his Thursday Night Football broadcasting career alongside Al Michaels Tomorrow night.

The longtime ESPN college football Analyst doesn’t just want to be OK at his new gig — he wants to be the best.

“My internal goal — no matter what the critics say — is not to be, ‘Wow, they’re pretty good,'” Herbstreit said, per sports media Insider Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. “I want to be the best Booth in television. NBA, MLB, college — I want to be the best. I’m not doing this to just limp across the finish line and say, ‘I made it.’ My goal is to be the best Booth in television and I feel like I’m working with Al and Freddy (Gaudelli), I don’t know why we can’t be.”

Herbstreit and Michaels will take to Booth Tomorrow night for Amazon’s first ever Thursday Night Football broadcast, calling a highly-anticipated matchup between the Chargers and Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The game will kickoff at 8:15 pm ET on Amazon Prime Video.

Does this pairing of veteran broadcasters have what it takes to be the best in the game?