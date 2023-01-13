Look inside home Thomas J. Henry just sold to NBA star, San Antonio native Jordan Clarkson

SAN ANTONIO – Famed San Antonio attorney Thomas J. Henry recently sold his Dominion estate and now you can take a look through some of the photos of the mansion, which was previously listed for $7.5 million.

The home was built in 2007 and has five bedrooms, and six-and-a-half bathrooms and is roughly 10,100 square feet.

Karen Wagner High School alum Jordan Clarkson is said to be the owner of the new home, after his company JClarkson Enterprises purchased the deed, MySanAntonio reported.

Clarkson was drafted into the NBA in 2014 and has since played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers and is currently with the Utah Jazz.

Texas is a non-disclosure state, which means specific sold prices on individual homes are not required to be disclosed, so the official sale price of the home at 18 Crescent Park is not known.

Binkan Cinaroglu with Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty had the listing.

