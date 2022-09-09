Look: Here’s The Current Framework For NBA In-Season Tournament

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 22: NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The NBA has been flirting with the idea of ​​an in-season tournament for a while. With that said, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium just provided an update on this concept.

Per the report from Charania, the NBA could implement an in-season tournament as early as the 2023-24 season.

The current framework for the in-season tournament would mean that cup games take place through November. Then, eight teams would advance to a single-elimination final in December.

The remaining 22 teams would continue with the regular season.

Every game played would be part of a normal 82-game schedule, with the exception of the two teams that make the Finals for the in-season tournament. The final two teams that make it would have to play one extra game.

Here’s a recap of the current concept:

Charania added that the NBA and NBPA are still working to finalize this concept. The in-season tournament would include prizes for the eight teams that advance to the single-elimination round.

An in-season tournament could potentially shake up the landscape of the NBA.