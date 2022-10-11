Look: Golf World Reacts To Monday’s Tiger Woods News

Tiger Woods at The Masters on Monday

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 04: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the fourth hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

After returning to the course in 2022 following his serious car wreck, Tiger Woods continues to prepare to compete on the PGA Tour in 2023.

Woods was at Spyglass Hill Golf Course in California on Monday getting in some work, and he apparently impressed Golf Channel Analyst Brandel Chamblee.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button