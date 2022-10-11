Look: Golf World Reacts To Monday’s Tiger Woods News

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 04: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the fourth hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

After returning to the course in 2022 following his serious car wreck, Tiger Woods continues to prepare to compete on the PGA Tour in 2023.

Woods was at Spyglass Hill Golf Course in California on Monday getting in some work, and he apparently impressed Golf Channel Analyst Brandel Chamblee.

“Tiger looking great at an exhibition at Spyglass today. Tremendous width/shoulder turn in the backswing, legendary separation/squat in transition and left leg extension through impact,” Chamblee tweeted. “Doesn’t look like a 46 year old who had a life threatening injury just a short time ago.”

Chamblee’s report has many excited, including the TW Legion Tiger Woods tracking account.

“Brandel likes what he sees from Tiger,” TW Legion tweeted. “The question remains: can he get strong enough to walk and hit golf shots at the high level he needs. History suggests he will find a way.”

Fans who are hoping to see Woods looking like his usual self are encouraged by the news, although others are more skeptical of his ability to compete at a high level.

Despite his physical issues, Woods was able to participate in three majors last year.

However, after making the cut at the Masters and finishing 47th, he withdrew from the PGA Championship Midway through and missed the cut at The Open.