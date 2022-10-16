Look: Golf World Reacts To Danica Patrick Photos

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 18: Racing driver Danica Patrick Attends The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Danica Patrick is known in the sports world for her driving ability, but she’s got an impressive athletic sense in a lot of sports.

The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver recently showed off her golf game.

“Stunning weekend all around with my sister and her husband. …..the weather and I work together to basically try and Recruit everyone to live in AZ. 🤣

“Oh, and days at @scottsdalenational don’t hurt AT ALL either!!!! 🏌🏻‍♀️ ☀️”

That looks like a pretty special weekend.

“I’m bringing my sticks Patrick!! ⛳️🥰” one fan joked.

“That’s a great track! Looks like the perfect weekend!” one fan added.

“Love your life and attitude to it. Keep smiling. xx,” another fan wrote.

“PXG girls are the coolest!” one fan added.

CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 25: Former Indy Car and NASCAR drive Danica Patrick is the guest picker for ESPN College Gameday prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL . (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A golf round with Danica Patrick would be a lot of fun.