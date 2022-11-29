Look: Golf Star Collin Morikawa Got Married This Weekend

PGA Championship contender Collin Morikawa.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 09: Collin Morikawa of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park on August 09, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Last weekend was one to remember for PGA Tour standout Collin Morikawa.

On Saturday, the two-time major Champion married his longtime girlfriend Katherine Zhu. The pair, who got engaged last November, were married in what appeared on social media to be a beautiful ceremony.

