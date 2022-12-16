Look: Golf Legend Thinks Tiger Woods Will Win Another Major

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 04: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the fourth hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Will Tiger Woods win another major championship? Former PGA Champion Padraig Harrington thinks the answer to that question is a resounding “yes.”

During a press conference for the PNC Championship, Harrington discussed Woods’ future on the golf course.

Harrington truly believes Woods will make his way back to the top of the mountain. That’s because he was impressed with the way Woods performed in The Match last Saturday.

“I’m not saying he ‘could be,’ I actually believe he will be a danger,” Harrington said. “I think he’ll win another major. The way I looked at him, I genuinely think he will be in contention.”

Another reason Harrington is confident in Woods is because history tells us it would be foolish to count the legendary golfer out.

“You never doubt Tiger’s mental ability, and it’s always one where he is able to come back, and you don’t want to give up. They looked better physically at that match and the speed… I’m interested in that stuff. You know, you’d never run Tiger off, but I actually think he might be even in a better place than I had thought.”

Woods managed to make the cut for the Masters this past year, so there’s no doubt he can still hang around. Whether or not he’ll be able to sustain an elite level of play is a different story.