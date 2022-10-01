Look: Former NFL Star Drew Brees Has Warning For Tom Brady

Drew Brees and Tom Brady speak after a game.

TAMPA, FL – NOVEMBER 08: Two of the Greatest quarterbacks in NFL history Drew Brees (9) of the Saints and Tom Brady (12) of the Buccaneers share a few words of encouragement after the regular season game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 08, 2020 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When the time comes for Tom Brady to finally retire from the NFL, he’ll join FOX as its lead analyst.

During an appearance on The Dan Patrick ShowDrew Brees was asked about Brady’s future as a broadcaster.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button