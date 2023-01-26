Look: Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Bryce Young Announcement – AthlonSports.com

In many ways, former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the most accomplished quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft class. Young won the 2021 Heisman Trophy and led Alabama to a 23-4 record during two seasons as the Crimson Tide’s starter.

But there’s one concern that could keep Young from being the first player selected in this spring’s draft: his size.

Young is currently working to remedy that. Listed on the Alabama roster at 6-foot and 194 pounds, Young has reportedly set a goal to try to get to 210, according to ESPN’s Todd McShay.

“He’s working on it,” McShay said. “And I sat down and talked to him. … He wants to get up to 210 to have that frame that’s going to hold up.”

McShay noted on air that, while Young may not be the biggest quarterback, he showed an ability to take hits during his two seasons starting in the SEC. Young missed just one game due to injury during that time, sitting out Alabama’s win over Texas A&M this fall with a sprained shoulder.

