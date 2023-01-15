Look: Football World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence’s Postgame Meme – AthlonSports.com

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff

Last night Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars staged one of the most improbable comebacks in recent postseason memory.

At one point trailing 27-0 to the Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville outscored Los Angeles 24-3 in the second half to advance past the wild-card round.

Lawrence perfectly embodied the game by posting the Apollos Hester, “They had us in the first half, not gonna lie,” meme.

Fans couldn’t get enough of it.

“An instantly iconic tweet,” praised Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.

“This is too good,” added the Twitter account of podcast Bussin’ With The Boys.

In one case, Lawrence bought himself and the Jaguars a brand new fan.

“Thinking about becoming a Jags fan…Definitely adopted as my ‘favorite, non-Raiders team'”,” tweeted Danny Marang.

While Chargers fans may not be able to bask in the moment, Lawrence has every right to have some fun (and waffles) and enjoy the aftermath of last night’s win.

The second-year quarterback took his lumps in the game’s first half, tossing four interceptions and receiving plenty of jeers from Jacksonville fans who thought they were en route to being dominated.

But the former first overall pick stayed the course, and now he’s Twitter’s Darling ahead of the Jaguars’ next postseason matchup.