Look: Football World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence’s Postgame Meme – AthlonSports.com

Last night Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars staged one of the most improbable comebacks in recent postseason memory.

At one point trailing 27-0 to the Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville outscored Los Angeles 24-3 in the second half to advance past the wild-card round.

Lawrence perfectly embodied the game by posting the Apollos Hester, “They had us in the first half, not gonna lie,” meme.

Fans couldn’t get enough of it.

“An instantly iconic tweet,” praised Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.

“This is too good,” added the Twitter account of podcast Bussin’ With The Boys.

In one case, Lawrence bought himself and the Jaguars a brand new fan.

