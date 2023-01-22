Look: Football World Reacts To Sunday’s Patrick Mahomes Announcement – AthlonSports.com

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Divisional round triumph over the Jacksonville Jaguars was overshadowed by Patrick Mahomes’ leg injury.

When speaking of the injury that momentarily forced him out of the game, Mahomes said he anticipated being ready for the conference championship.

This may be impacted, however, by Adam Schefter’s report today that Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain. Schefter went on to note that Mahomes intended to play next Sunday, although questions remain about how this diagnosis will impact his level of play.

Members of the football world reacted to this significant news.

Caleb James of Arrowhead Pride homed in is how this injury will affect the team’s strategy.

“High ankle sprains are nasty. Mahomes mobility is going to be restricted. The rest of the offense is going to have to step up. I expect they see a ton of pressure to force the ball out of Mahomes hands. The WR’s are going to have to beat man coverage.”

