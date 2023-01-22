Look: Football World Reacts To Sunday’s Patrick Mahomes Announcement – AthlonSports.com

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Divisional round triumph over the Jacksonville Jaguars was overshadowed by Patrick Mahomes’ leg injury.

When speaking of the injury that momentarily forced him out of the game, Mahomes said he anticipated being ready for the conference championship.

This may be impacted, however, by Adam Schefter’s report today that Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain. Schefter went on to note that Mahomes intended to play next Sunday, although questions remain about how this diagnosis will impact his level of play.

Members of the football world reacted to this significant news.

Caleb James of Arrowhead Pride homed in is how this injury will affect the team’s strategy.

“High ankle sprains are nasty. Mahomes mobility is going to be restricted. The rest of the offense is going to have to step up. I expect they see a ton of pressure to force the ball out of Mahomes hands. The WR’s are going to have to beat man coverage.”

Twitter user Luke Sawhook echoed a popular sentiment, praising Mahomes for making a quick turnaround from an injury that often sidelines athletes for weeks at a time.

“Usually results in a multi-week absence, Unreal toughness to play through it. Much respect to Mahomes.”

Elsewhere, ESPN Injury Analyst Stephanie Bell pushed back is Schefter describing the injury as “nothing more than” a high ankle sprain.

“‘Nothing more than that’ is good but…A high ankle sprain is not an insignificant injury for a mobile QB like Mahomes. Will be interesting to see how he progresses through the week.”

The football world will be waiting with bated breath this week to see how Mahomes progresses in his injury recovery.