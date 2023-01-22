Look: Football World Reacts To Sunday’s Damar Hamlin Announcement – AthlonSports.com

Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Damar Hamlin is back where he belongs.

After being discharged from the hospital in Buffalo on Jan. 11, Hamlin wasn’t able to attend the Buffalo Bills wild-card Matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 15 as he was home focusing on his recovery.

One week later, Hamlin appears healthy enough to reunite with the team for his first game day since he suffered cardiac arrest on the field of the Bills-Bengals Matchup on Jan. 2.

The Bills take on the Bengals in the Divisional round for a chance to advance to the AFC Divisional Championship next week.

“This makes me so happy!!” Emmanuel Acho tweeted.

Hamlin, who has been with the team at the practice facility almost daily, visited his teammates in the stadium locker room ahead of the Divisional round matchup.

“Biggest W of the day,” the Toronto Blue Jays said.

