Look: Football World Reacts To Sunday’s Damar Hamlin Announcement – AthlonSports.com

Damar Hamlin is back where he belongs.

After being discharged from the hospital in Buffalo on Jan. 11, Hamlin wasn’t able to attend the Buffalo Bills wild-card Matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 15 as he was home focusing on his recovery.

One week later, Hamlin appears healthy enough to reunite with the team for his first game day since he suffered cardiac arrest on the field of the Bills-Bengals Matchup on Jan. 2.

The Bills take on the Bengals in the Divisional round for a chance to advance to the AFC Divisional Championship next week.

“This makes me so happy!!” Emmanuel Acho tweeted.

Hamlin, who has been with the team at the practice facility almost daily, visited his teammates in the stadium locker room ahead of the Divisional round matchup.

“Biggest W of the day,” the Toronto Blue Jays said.

The Bills placed Hamlin on the injured reserve after his accident, so Hamlin won’t return to the field this season (although they will still pay Hamlin’s full salary).

“Man… how can you not love this?!” a local Wisconsin sports reporter said.

“What’s the record for most points in a game?? Bills about to break that,” a fan said.

“Bills by 1 million,” a Cleveland Browns Reporter said.

Sunday is truly a testament to how far Hamlin has come in 20 days.