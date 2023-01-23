Look: Football World Reacts To NFL Officiating’s Sunday Announcement – AthlonSports.com

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills are competing in the Divisional round amid considerable snow at Highmark Stadium.

The inclement weather has already had a significant mark through the game’s Midway point, as Ja’Marr Chase was unable to hold onto a touchdown pass that would be overturned into an incompletion.

The game’s conditions prompted the NFL’s officiating account to remind fans about what players and officials are and are not allowed to do to clear snow from the field.

“The grounds crew may legally remove snow from the goal lines, sidelines, end lines and hashmarks,” the account tweeted. “They may not clean off areas where Kickers and/or holders will be setting up for attempted kicks. Individual players may assist in clearing these areas using only their hands or feet.”

Responses to this tweet and the officials’ performance today have been mixed. Many Bengals fans are livid at Chase’s would-be touchdown being overturned, claiming officials were unnecessarily harsh on the call considering today’s elements.

“No matter who wins, I want Zac Taylor, Burrow and Chase to drag the NFL and officials through the mud on that call in postgame pressers,” one fan wrote. “I bet our fan base will happily chip in on paying the fines.”

Elsewhere, ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. agreed that Chase’s catch should have stood for a Bengals touchdown.

“That was a TD. Cincy was robbed by league officials in New York.”

The league’s officials may have cleared up the NFL’s snow policy on Twitter, but that hasn’t stopped today’s on-field personnel from taking criticism.