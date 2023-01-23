Look: Football World Reacts To Brett Maher’s Performance – AthlonSports.com

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher.

Brett Maher missed… again (X5).

The Dallas Cowboys kicker missed his first extra point attempt — and fifth of the postseason — in the Divisional game against the San Francisco 49ers.

With 9:25 left in the second quarter, after the Cowboys scored to take the 6-3 lead, Maher’s kick was blocked by 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam, but looked unlikely to have made it between the posts either way.

“Brett Maher is the most Incredible story in sports right now. He’s Lucky it got blocked because it was 100 percent missing,” Barstool’s Big Cat said.

Maher’s Misses have become one big frenzied meme on social media.

