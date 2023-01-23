Look: Football World Reacts To Arch Manning Announcement

AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 12: Arch Manning Attends the game between the Texas Longhorns and the TCU Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Arch Manning decided to let everyone know how he’s doing on LinkedIn earlier this week.

Yes, seriously.

The Texas Longhorns five-star freshman quarterback appeared to take to LinkedIn with an announcement about how his first weeks in college have gone.

