Look: Football World Feels Awful For Detroit Lions Fans – AthlonSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks triumphed over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18, formally eliminating the Detroit Lions from playoff contention.

It’s a Brutal shake of the dice for Coach Dan Campbell and his Lions. The team got off to a 1-6 start, with most writing the team off for dead, only to go on a torrid second half run.

From Week 9 until present, Detroit reeled off a 7-2 stretch including wins over the playoff-bound New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

