Look: Football World Feels Awful For Detroit Lions Fans – AthlonSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks triumphed over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18, formally eliminating the Detroit Lions from playoff contention.

It’s a Brutal shake of the dice for Coach Dan Campbell and his Lions. The team got off to a 1-6 start, with most writing the team off for dead, only to go on a torrid second half run.

From Week 9 until present, Detroit reeled off a 7-2 stretch including wins over the playoff-bound New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

And to add insult to injury, the Lions have to suit up against the Green Bay Packers despite having nothing but pride to play for. It’s a situation that’s garnered sympathy from around the football world.

“Kind of bummed the Lions aren’t playing for a playoff spot tonight,” Geoff Schwartz lamented.

Short, sweet and to the point. It’s an anticlimactic finish not fitting of the type of run the Lions staged as the season ended.

Still, some onlookers opted for the glass half-full approach. This team has unquestionably made strides from the 3-13-1 Lions of last season, with plenty of room for hope moving forward.

Evan Fox of the Pat McAfee show outlined his reasons for optimism.

“Making the Playoffs would’ve been absolutely incredible,” Fox tweeted. “But regardless, this season has been a MASSIVE W for the Lions. Completely exceeded my expectations and I CAN’T WAIT to see what this team does next year.

The Same Old Lions are DEAD…We are the BRAND. NEW. LIONS.”