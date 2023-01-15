Look: Football Fans React To Jaguars’ Shocking First Half Performance Tonight – AthlonSports.com

The Jacksonville Jaguars entered Saturday’s Wild Card Matchup with the Chargers on a five-game winning streak.

Based on their first half performance tonight, it sure didn’t seem that way.

Jacksonville trailed Los Angeles 27-7 through two quarters of football this evening. Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw four first-half interceptions and a myriad of other blunders left Jacksonville in a huge hole.

As such, the NFL world has crushed the Jaguars Tonight on social media.

Take Field Yates for example, who tweeted this in response to a botched Jacksonville punt return that led to another Chargers score.

Yates isn’t the only member of the football community teeing off on the Jaguars today.

