Look: Football Fans Feel Awful For The San Francisco 49ers – AthlonSports.com

There’s no sugarcoating it: This game has been a total disaster for the San Francisco 49ers.

Facing the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Conference Championship, the Niners have- at various points of the game- lost Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa, and Josh Johnson due to injury.

When Kyle Shanahan’s crew has had the ball, they haven’t done much with it. By the closing stages of the third quarter, San Francisco had rushed for 59 total yards and received 82 yards.

It’s been an abysmal showing due largely to factors beyond the team’s control. Whether you’re a 49ers fan or just a fan of the game at large, it’s hard not to feel bad for this team right now.

“I feel bad for Niners fans. This game feels like an actual Nightmare that you tell your Buddies about the next day. This all being real life for them is brutal,” tweeted Steve Perrault.

He was hardly alone in voicing those sentiments.

“Damn. You absolutely have to feel for the 49ers at this point. Hate that such an Incredible season has come down to this,” tweeted Denny Hamlin.

Nevertheless, some- like Emma Baccellieri– were able to find the Gallows humor in the 49ers’ complete lack of depth at quarterback.

“Know your rights at this important moment: The San Francisco 49ers cannot force you to play at quarterback without your express written consent.”