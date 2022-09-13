Look: Fans React To Gisele’s Future Goal News

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – APRIL 15: Gisele Bundchen walks the runway during the Colcci show at SPFW Summer 2016 at Parque Candido Portinari on April 15, 2015 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images)

Gisele Bundchen is ready for the next chapter of her career. In an interview with ELLE, the 42-year-old model discussed her ambitions to regenerate the planet’s natural resources.

Bundchen wants to help out her home country of Brazil as much as possible. She has already donated hundreds of thousands of trees to the Amazon and funded programs to restore water quality near her hometown.

The current focus for Bundchen is biomes. That’s why she launched a new initiative to fund organizations working to restore Brazil’s biomes.

“In every major city, they’re putting toxins in rivers, and we have to think about what we’re doing, how we are jeopardizing the very Ecosystem that provides us life,” Bundchen said. “We are all connected,”

Unsurprisingly, there are plenty of people supporting Bundchen through this journey.

Of course, some jokes about Tom Brady were made at Bundchen’s expense.

It won’t be easy, but Bundchen is ready to invest a lot of her time in solving this problem.

“I feel very fulfilled in that way, as a mother and as a wife,” she added. “And now it’s going to be my turn. It’s not like I’m going to be in the valley forever.”