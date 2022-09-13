Look: Fans React To Gisele’s Future Goal News

A closeup of Gisele Bundchen.

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – APRIL 15: Gisele Bundchen walks the runway during the Colcci show at SPFW Summer 2016 at Parque Candido Portinari on April 15, 2015 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images)

Gisele Bundchen is ready for the next chapter of her career. In an interview with ELLE, the 42-year-old model discussed her ambitions to regenerate the planet’s natural resources.

Bundchen wants to help out her home country of Brazil as much as possible. She has already donated hundreds of thousands of trees to the Amazon and funded programs to restore water quality near her hometown.

